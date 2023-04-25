The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2023

  1. The Doors – The Unknown Soldier
  2. Funkadelic – March To The Witch’s Castle
  3. Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
  4. Craig Scott – Smiley
  5. Red Angel Panic – Viet Rock
  6. Country Joe & The Fish – The ‘Fish’ Cheer/I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag
  7. The Temptations – War
  8. The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
  9. The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
  10. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
  11. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  12. The Quik – I Can’t Sleep
  13. Strawbs (feat, Sandy Denny) – Too Weeks Last Summer
  14. The Creation – Nightmares
  15. Lisa & Francesca – Silver Man
  16. Ripple – I Don’t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky
  17. The Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
  18. Amnesty – Free Your Mind
  19. The Residents – Lost Within A Soul
  20. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 3
  21. Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – O Virtus Sapientiae
  22. Lionel Hampton – Off Into A Black Thing
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist