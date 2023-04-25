The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-25

- The Doors – The Unknown Soldier
- Funkadelic – March To The Witch’s Castle
- Jimmy Cliff – Vietnam
- Craig Scott – Smiley
- Red Angel Panic – Viet Rock
- Country Joe & The Fish – The ‘Fish’ Cheer/I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-To-Die Rag
- The Temptations – War
- The Saucer-Men – Ghoulfriend
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- The Quik – I Can’t Sleep
- Strawbs (feat, Sandy Denny) – Too Weeks Last Summer
- The Creation – Nightmares
- Lisa & Francesca – Silver Man
- Ripple – I Don’t Know What It Is But It Sure Is Funky
- The Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
- Amnesty – Free Your Mind
- The Residents – Lost Within A Soul
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 3
- Lilly Joel Plays The Organ – O Virtus Sapientiae
- Lionel Hampton – Off Into A Black Thing
Reader's opinions