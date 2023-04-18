The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-18

  1. Steve Lacy – The Sun
  2. The Loop Orchestra – Bride (excerpt)
  3. The Saucer-Men – Fangs
  4. The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
  5. Swamp Kitteh – Space TIger
  6. The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
  7. Swamp Kitteh – Devil’s Hand
  8. Tomorrow – Revolution (mono, early alternative version)
  9. The Herd – I Can Fly
  10. Dave Dee Dozy Beaky MIck & Tich – The Sun Goes Down
  11. Fifty Foot Hose – Red The Sign Post
  12. The Red Crayola – Transparent Radiation
  13. The Jelly Bean Bandits – Tapestries
  14. Cane and Able – Who’s Gonna Take The Weight?
  15. Funk Inc – Chicken LIckin’
  16. El Combo Xingu – Hot Pants
  17. The Invaders – Look-Ka Py Py
  18. The Impossibles – Give It Up
  19. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Theme
  20. The Residents – Finding My Father
  21. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 7
  22. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Paul’s Dance
