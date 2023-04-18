The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-18

- Steve Lacy – The Sun
- The Loop Orchestra – Bride (excerpt)
- The Saucer-Men – Fangs
- The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
- Swamp Kitteh – Space TIger
- The Saucer-Men – Devil’s Elbow
- Swamp Kitteh – Devil’s Hand
- Tomorrow – Revolution (mono, early alternative version)
- The Herd – I Can Fly
- Dave Dee Dozy Beaky MIck & Tich – The Sun Goes Down
- Fifty Foot Hose – Red The Sign Post
- The Red Crayola – Transparent Radiation
- The Jelly Bean Bandits – Tapestries
- Cane and Able – Who’s Gonna Take The Weight?
- Funk Inc – Chicken LIckin’
- El Combo Xingu – Hot Pants
- The Invaders – Look-Ka Py Py
- The Impossibles – Give It Up
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Theme
- The Residents – Finding My Father
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 7
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Paul’s Dance
Reader's opinions