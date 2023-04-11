The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-11

Written by on April 11, 2023

  1. Splodgenessabounds – Two Little Boys
  2. The Tarts – Tie Me Kangaroo Down
  3. The Partisans – Killing Machine
  4. TV Smith’s Explorers – The Servant
  5. G.B.H. – Generals
  6. The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
  7. The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
  8. Avante Garbage – Washing Up
  9. Avante Garbage – Wax Impressions
  10. Nasty Nigel & the Teenage Hellcats – AKA
  11. Frank Owens – Brown N’ Serve
  12. Weldon Irvine – Mr. Clean
  13. Kool & The Gang – Kool It (Here Comes The Fuzz)
  14. James Brown – There It Is Pt. 1
  15. Bobby Byrd – Keep On Doin’ What You’re Doin’
  16. The Residents – A Phantom Philosophy
  17. Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 4
  18. Amy Denio – Act Of Being Polite
  19. Mommyheads – Moisture
  20. Cake Boy & The Caker Street Boys – Death In Barstow
  21. Steve Roden – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  22. Snakefinger – The Garden Of Earthly Delights
  23. The Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Music For A Found Harmonium
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2023-04-12

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-04-11

Current track

Title

Artist