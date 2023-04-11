The Mysterioso Show: 2023-04-11

- Splodgenessabounds – Two Little Boys
- The Tarts – Tie Me Kangaroo Down
- The Partisans – Killing Machine
- TV Smith’s Explorers – The Servant
- G.B.H. – Generals
- The Saucer-Men – Valley Of The Rattling Bones
- The Saucer-Men – Ghost Of Johnny Cash
- Avante Garbage – Washing Up
- Avante Garbage – Wax Impressions
- Nasty Nigel & the Teenage Hellcats – AKA
- Frank Owens – Brown N’ Serve
- Weldon Irvine – Mr. Clean
- Kool & The Gang – Kool It (Here Comes The Fuzz)
- James Brown – There It Is Pt. 1
- Bobby Byrd – Keep On Doin’ What You’re Doin’
- The Residents – A Phantom Philosophy
- Hardy Fox – Wallpaper Part 4
- Amy Denio – Act Of Being Polite
- Mommyheads – Moisture
- Cake Boy & The Caker Street Boys – Death In Barstow
- Steve Roden – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Snakefinger – The Garden Of Earthly Delights
- The Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Music For A Found Harmonium
