The Mysterioso Show: 2022-12-20

- Hybrid Kids(Morgan Fisher) – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Dick Dale – Silent Night
- The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola and Elvis
- Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
- Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
- The Residents – Dumbo The Clown (Who Loved Christmas)
- The Residents – Santa Dog ’88
- The Residents – Santa Dog 2017
- Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
- Hybrid Kids (Morgan Fisher) – O Come All Ye Faithful
- The Reels – The Bombs Dropped On Xmas
- Stan Freberg – Nuttin’ For Christmas
- Cheech & Chong – Santa Claus And His Old Lady
- The Goodies – Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
- James Brown – Soulful Christmas
- Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa Baby
- The KIngstonians – Merry Christmas
- The Maytals – Happy Christmas (The Christmas Song)
- Jimmy Smith – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Ramsey Lewis Trio – Here Comes Santa Claus
- Monty Python – Christmas In Heaven
Reader's opinions