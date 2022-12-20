The Mysterioso Show: 2022-12-20

Written by on December 20, 2022

  1. Hybrid Kids(Morgan Fisher) – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
  2. Dick Dale – Silent Night
  3. The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola and Elvis
  4. Systems Go – No More Xmas, Carol
  5. Basty H – Happy Birthday Merry Christmas
  6. The Residents – Dumbo The Clown (Who Loved Christmas)
  7. The Residents – Santa Dog ’88
  8. The Residents – Santa Dog 2017
  9. Culturcide – Santa Claus Was My Lover
  10. Hybrid Kids (Morgan Fisher) – O Come All Ye Faithful
  11. The Reels – The Bombs Dropped On Xmas
  12. Stan Freberg – Nuttin’ For Christmas
  13. Cheech & Chong – Santa Claus And His Old Lady
  14. The Goodies – Make A Daft Noise For Christmas
  15. James Brown – Soulful Christmas
  16. Rufus Thomas – I’ll Be Your Santa Baby
  17. The KIngstonians – Merry Christmas
  18. The Maytals – Happy Christmas (The Christmas Song)
  19. Jimmy Smith – God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
  20. Ramsey Lewis Trio – Here Comes Santa Claus
  21. Monty Python – Christmas In Heaven
