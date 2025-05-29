The Magic 8: 2025-05-29

- Nancy Bates – Long Dark Night
- Elph, Swan Reach – Talking Loud
- The Breeders – Buffy Theme
- David M. Lewis & Friends – Clock’s Still Ticking
- Grace Vandals – Rewind to January
- Sleater-Kinney – Call the Doctor
- The Pacific Ocean – Waterflower
- Rasputina – Incident in a Medical Clinic
- The Breeders – Oh!
- Annabelle Scobie ft. Blair Romance – Pathological Fryer
- Sue Ray – Good Time Girl
- Sreesha Maria – Glass Slippers
- Buckshot Princess – Animal Cannibal
- Cults – Always Forever
- The Cardigans – Step On Me
- Folk Bitch Trio – Cathode Ray
- Sybille Baier – I Lost Something in the Hills
- Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
Reader's opinions