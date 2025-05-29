The Magic 8: 2025-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2025

  1. Nancy Bates – Long Dark Night
  2. Elph, Swan Reach – Talking Loud
  3. The Breeders – Buffy Theme
  4. David M. Lewis & Friends – Clock’s Still Ticking
  5. Grace Vandals – Rewind to January
  6. Sleater-Kinney – Call the Doctor
  7. The Pacific Ocean – Waterflower
  8. Rasputina – Incident in a Medical Clinic
  9. The Breeders – Oh!
  10. Annabelle Scobie ft. Blair Romance – Pathological Fryer
  11. Sue Ray – Good Time Girl
  12. Sreesha Maria – Glass Slippers
  13. Buckshot Princess – Animal Cannibal
  14. Cults – Always Forever
  15. The Cardigans – Step On Me
  16. Folk Bitch Trio – Cathode Ray
  17. Sybille Baier – I Lost Something in the Hills
  18. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-29

Current track

Title

Artist