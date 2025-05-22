The Magic 8: 2025-05-22
Written by Playlist Robot on May 22, 2025
- The Empty Threats – the one
- Wolf Alice – Bloom Baby Bloom
- Samia – North Poles
- Rostam – Bike Dream
- Alex The Astronaut – San Francisco
- Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move To Melbourne
- Phoebe Bridgers – Georgia Lee
- Angie McMahon – Total Eclipse of the Heart
- Oh Pep! – Hurt Nobody
- daine – Payphone
- Lily Rose – good to see you
- St Jacques – All Things
- Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
- Tegan & Sara – Relief Next To Me
- Maisie B – Cliche
- Gang of Youths – Atlas Drowned