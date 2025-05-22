The Magic 8: 2025-05-22

Written by on May 22, 2025

  1. The Empty Threats – the one
  2. Wolf Alice – Bloom Baby Bloom
  3. Samia – North Poles
  4. Rostam – Bike Dream
  5. Alex The Astronaut – San Francisco
  6. Ball Park Music – Please Don’t Move To Melbourne
  7. Phoebe Bridgers – Georgia Lee
  8. Angie McMahon – Total Eclipse of the Heart
  9. Oh Pep! – Hurt Nobody
  10. daine – Payphone
  11. Lily Rose – good to see you
  12. St Jacques – All Things
  13. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
  14. Tegan & Sara – Relief Next To Me
  15. Maisie B – Cliche
  16. Gang of Youths – Atlas Drowned
