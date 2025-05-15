The Magic 8: 2025-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2025

  1. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  2. Vanessa-Mae – Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
  3. The Breeders – Buffy Theme
  4. Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford – The Phantom of the Opera
  5. Boa – Twilight
  6. Babyteeth – Pretend That We’re Dead
  7. Bee Gees – Turn Around, Look At Me
  8. My Chemical Romance – Dead!
  9. Jane Siberry – All the Candles in the World
  10. Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1&2)
  11. Connie Francis – Fallin’
  12. Nine Inch Nails – Into the Void
  13. Nancy Bates – Runaway Train
  14. Green Circles – Girl in a Morris Minor
  15. Kate Bush – Get Out of my House
  16. The Twenty Second Sect – I Never Said
  17. Emilia Fol – Viper
  18. Alice Skye – Stay in Bed
  19. Oscar the Wild – Big Think
  20. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
  21. Shampoo – Don’t Call Me Babe
  22. Allerdyce – Spoon Spong
  23. HEXDEBT – Covenant
  24. Bratmobile – Gimmie Brains
  25. Empty Heads – Bin Day
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2025-05-15

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-15

Current track

Title

Artist