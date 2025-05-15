The Magic 8: 2025-05-15

- Ella Ion – Creature Skin
- Vanessa-Mae – Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
- The Breeders – Buffy Theme
- Sarah Brightman, Michael Crawford – The Phantom of the Opera
- Boa – Twilight
- Babyteeth – Pretend That We’re Dead
- Bee Gees – Turn Around, Look At Me
- My Chemical Romance – Dead!
- Jane Siberry – All the Candles in the World
- Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1&2)
- Connie Francis – Fallin’
- Nine Inch Nails – Into the Void
- Nancy Bates – Runaway Train
- Green Circles – Girl in a Morris Minor
- Kate Bush – Get Out of my House
- The Twenty Second Sect – I Never Said
- Emilia Fol – Viper
- Alice Skye – Stay in Bed
- Oscar the Wild – Big Think
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
- Shampoo – Don’t Call Me Babe
- Allerdyce – Spoon Spong
- HEXDEBT – Covenant
- Bratmobile – Gimmie Brains
- Empty Heads – Bin Day
