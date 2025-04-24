The Magic 8: 2025-04-24

- Empty Heads – Warning Signs
- Eartha Kitt – Thursday’s Child
- The Breeders – Buffy Theme
- Delilah Rose – Sophia
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Shih-Ping Su – The Unrequited Love
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- Sonnet and the Breadboys – Witches Way
- Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
- My Chemical Romance – Early Sunsets Over Monroeville
- Oscar the Wild – Movie
- Mitski – Francis Forever
- Paula Standing – Mirror in the Hall
- Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
- Radiohead – Creep
- babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
Reader's opinions