The Magic 8: 2025-04-24

  1. Empty Heads – Warning Signs
  2. Eartha Kitt – Thursday’s Child
  3. The Breeders – Buffy Theme
  4. Delilah Rose – Sophia
  5. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  6. Shih-Ping Su – The Unrequited Love
  7. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  8. Sonnet and the Breadboys – Witches Way
  9. Marianne Faithfull – Witches’ Song
  10. My Chemical Romance – Early Sunsets Over Monroeville
  11. Oscar the Wild – Movie
  12. Mitski – Francis Forever
  13. Paula Standing – Mirror in the Hall
  14. Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
  15. Radiohead – Creep
  16. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  17. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
