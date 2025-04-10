The Magic 8: 2025-04-10

- Teenage Joans – Sweet and Slow
- Clara Hope – Pyro Minister
- The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
- The Breeders – Buffy Theme
- My Chemical Romance – Demolition Lovers
- The Aliens – The Hyding of Dr Jeckyl
- Kate Bush – Hammer Horror
- Concrete Blonde – Bloodletting (the Vampire Song)
- Rebecca Lyon – Vampires
- Isobel – Devil in Me
- Rasputina – Transylvanian Concubine
- Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
- Creature Fear – My Girl’s a Dream But She Only Loves Jesus
- Sunburners – This is Not my Horror
- The Damned – Plan 9 Channel 7
- The Beatles – Across the Universe
- Evanesence – Tourniquet
- Splendid – Charge
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
- The Mavis’s – Ghosts of the Night
Reader's opinions