The Magic 8: 2025-04-10

  1. Teenage Joans – Sweet and Slow
  2. Clara Hope – Pyro Minister
  3. The Hammer Horrors – Bloodmobile
  4. The Breeders – Buffy Theme
  5. My Chemical Romance – Demolition Lovers
  6. The Aliens – The Hyding of Dr Jeckyl
  7. Kate Bush – Hammer Horror
  8. Concrete Blonde – Bloodletting (the Vampire Song)
  9. Rebecca Lyon – Vampires
  10. Isobel – Devil in Me
  11. Rasputina – Transylvanian Concubine
  12. Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
  13. Creature Fear – My Girl’s a Dream But She Only Loves Jesus
  14. Sunburners – This is Not my Horror
  15. The Damned – Plan 9 Channel 7
  16. The Beatles – Across the Universe
  17. Evanesence – Tourniquet
  18. Splendid – Charge
  19. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  20. The Mavis’s – Ghosts of the Night
