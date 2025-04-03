The Magic 8: 2025-04-03

Written by on April 3, 2025

  1. Resurrection – Zen
  2. Cagefly – And the Earth Swallowed Them
  3. Emiliana Torrini – Hold Heart
  4. Car Seat Headrest – Gethsemane
  5. The Pogues – Kitty
  6. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  7. The Bandshe – Hot Mess
  8. Built to Spill – In The Morning
  9. Grumpster – KAIROS
  10. Bromham – Chapter 2 – Grieving On Both Sides
  11. War Room – twothousandandtwo
  12. Swapmeet – Collision
  13. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
  14. Any Young Mechanic – You Deserve
  15. Cayetana – Easy to Love
  16. The Taxpayers – At War With The Dogcatchers
