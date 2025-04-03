The Magic 8: 2025-04-03

- Resurrection – Zen
- Cagefly – And the Earth Swallowed Them
- Emiliana Torrini – Hold Heart
- Car Seat Headrest – Gethsemane
- The Pogues – Kitty
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- The Bandshe – Hot Mess
- Built to Spill – In The Morning
- Grumpster – KAIROS
- Bromham – Chapter 2 – Grieving On Both Sides
- War Room – twothousandandtwo
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Fuckface McGee
- Any Young Mechanic – You Deserve
- Cayetana – Easy to Love
- The Taxpayers – At War With The Dogcatchers
Reader's opinions