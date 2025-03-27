The Magic 8: 2025-03-27
Written by Playlist Robot on March 27, 2025
- Björk – Human Behaviour
- Carla Lippis – Wolf it Down
- The Breeders – Buffy Theme
- Placement – More A Curse
- Toque – Remnant
- Machine Girl – Out by 16, Dead on the Scene
- Mook – Malmo
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Wolves
- Trent Reznor – Driver Down
- Dolly Parton – Dumb Blonde
- Kate Bush – Full House
- Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – Love Letter
- Witch Hunt – LOOSE SCREWS
- SoKo – Girls on Film
- Legless – Scratch My Itch