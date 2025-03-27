The Magic 8: 2025-03-27

  1. Björk – Human Behaviour
  2. Carla Lippis – Wolf it Down
  3. The Breeders – Buffy Theme
  4. Placement – More A Curse
  5. Toque – Remnant
  6. Machine Girl – Out by 16, Dead on the Scene
  7. Mook – Malmo
  8. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – Wolves
  9. Trent Reznor – Driver Down
  10. Dolly Parton – Dumb Blonde
  11. Kate Bush – Full House
  12. Clairy Browne & The Bangin’ Rackettes – Love Letter
  13. Witch Hunt – LOOSE SCREWS
  14. SoKo – Girls on Film
  15. Legless – Scratch My Itch
