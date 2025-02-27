The Magic 8: 2025-02-27

February 27, 2025

  1. Ruby Fields – 92 Purebred
  2. Dust – Joy (Guilt)
  3. The Beefs – Full Speed
  4. The 745 – Bus Stop
  5. Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
  6. Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat (Live)
  7. David Bowie – Modern Love
  8. Royel Otis – Fried Rice
  9. Alt-J – Something Good
  10. Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s a Winner
  11. Radium Dolls – Fast and Loose
  12. Fiona Apple – Criminal
  13. Paul McCartney – Blue Sway
  14. King Stingray – Through the Trees
  15. Courtney Barnett – Depreston
  16. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
