The Magic 8: 2025-02-27
Written by Playlist Robot on February 27, 2025
- Ruby Fields – 92 Purebred
- Dust – Joy (Guilt)
- The Beefs – Full Speed
- The 745 – Bus Stop
- Kurralta Park – Mount Remarkable
- Bad//Dreems – Southern Heat (Live)
- David Bowie – Modern Love
- Royel Otis – Fried Rice
- Alt-J – Something Good
- Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s a Winner
- Radium Dolls – Fast and Loose
- Fiona Apple – Criminal
- Paul McCartney – Blue Sway
- King Stingray – Through the Trees
- Courtney Barnett – Depreston
- Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose