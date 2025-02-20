The Magic 8: 2025-02-20

- Birds Are Spies – Down the Rabbit Hole
- Daughters of Eve – Help Me Boy
- Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
- Kate Bush – The Wedding List
- Swan Reach, elph – Triple Angel
- Rasputina – 1816, The Year Without a Summer
- Caleb Raymond, Madeline Raymond, Sarah Johnson – Our Galaxy
- The Shroud – She…
- The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
- Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
- Bec Sykes – Last to Know
- Saba Lou – Primrose Diner
- Nancy Bates – Jack and Jill
- Jean Ritchie – O Love is Teasin’
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Lucy Chan – Over the Summer
- Horrorpops – Hitchcock Starlet
