The Magic 8: 2025-02-20

  1. Birds Are Spies – Down the Rabbit Hole
  2. Daughters of Eve – Help Me Boy
  3. Folk Bitch Trio – Analogue
  4. Kate Bush – The Wedding List
  5. Swan Reach, elph – Triple Angel
  6. Rasputina – 1816, The Year Without a Summer
  7. Caleb Raymond, Madeline Raymond, Sarah Johnson – Our Galaxy
  8. The Shroud – She…
  9. The Dainty Morsels – It Tastes of Iron
  10. Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
  11. Bec Sykes – Last to Know
  12. Saba Lou – Primrose Diner
  13. Nancy Bates – Jack and Jill
  14. Jean Ritchie – O Love is Teasin’
  15. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  16. Lucy Chan – Over the Summer
  17. Horrorpops – Hitchcock Starlet
