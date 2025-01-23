The Magic 8: 2025-01-23

- Julee Cruise – Mysteries of Love
- David Lynch – Moving’ On
- Swan Reach – Dumb
- David Lynch – Star Dream Girl
- Ketty Lester – Love Letters
- Nancy Bates – Time For Goodbye
- St Jaques – Another Sense
- Wytchings – Submarine
- Angelo Badalamenti – Red Bats with Teeth
- Slingshot Dragster – Bite the Bullet
- Laurel Near – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
- The Penguins – Earth Angel
- Buddy Holly – Peggy Sue
- Linda Scott – I’ve Told Every Little Star
- The Ronettes – I Wish I Never Saw the Sunshine
- Sharon Attamimi – Reflections
- Francach – I should’ve said something
- 5 Sided Cube – Chasing the Sunrise
- Julee Cruise – The Nightingale
- Kate Bush – In Search of Peter Pan
- Angelo Badalamenti – Laura Palmer’s Theme
