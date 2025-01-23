The Magic 8: 2025-01-23

Written by on January 23, 2025

  1. Julee Cruise – Mysteries of Love
  2. David Lynch – Moving’ On
  3. Swan Reach – Dumb
  4. David Lynch – Star Dream Girl
  5. Ketty Lester – Love Letters
  6. Nancy Bates – Time For Goodbye
  7. St Jaques – Another Sense
  8. Wytchings – Submarine
  9. Angelo Badalamenti – Red Bats with Teeth
  10. Slingshot Dragster – Bite the Bullet
  11. Laurel Near – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
  12. The Penguins – Earth Angel
  13. Buddy Holly – Peggy Sue
  14. Linda Scott – I’ve Told Every Little Star
  15. The Ronettes – I Wish I Never Saw the Sunshine
  16. Sharon Attamimi – Reflections
  17. Francach – I should’ve said something
  18. 5 Sided Cube – Chasing the Sunrise
  19. Julee Cruise – The Nightingale
  20. Kate Bush – In Search of Peter Pan
  21. Angelo Badalamenti – Laura Palmer’s Theme
