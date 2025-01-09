The Magic 8: 2025-01-09

- Samia – Making Breakfast
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Japanese Breakfast – Orlando In Love
- Young The Giant – Heat of the Summer
- Tia Gostelow – Real Love Baby
- Mallrat – Horses
- The Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
- se so neon – A Long Dream
- Bridge Dog – Blue Flags
- Alex The Astronaut – Actually The End
- Dressy Bessy – If You Should Try To Kiss Her
- Stella Bridie – Dog Bite
- St Jacques – All Things
- Tattle Tale – Glass Vase, Cello Case
- Hatchie – Quicksand
- Doris Club – The Sea, The Ocean
- CLEWS – Lean Across
- Maisie B – Pull The Rug
- Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
