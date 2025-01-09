The Magic 8: 2025-01-09

  1. Samia – Making Breakfast
  2. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  3. Japanese Breakfast – Orlando In Love
  4. Young The Giant – Heat of the Summer
  5. Tia Gostelow – Real Love Baby
  6. Mallrat – Horses
  7. The Birds Are Spies – Something Isn’t Right
  8. se so neon – A Long Dream
  9. Bridge Dog – Blue Flags
  10. Alex The Astronaut – Actually The End
  11. Dressy Bessy – If You Should Try To Kiss Her
  12. Stella Bridie – Dog Bite
  13. St Jacques – All Things
  14. Tattle Tale – Glass Vase, Cello Case
  15. Hatchie – Quicksand
  16. Doris Club – The Sea, The Ocean
  17. CLEWS – Lean Across
  18. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  19. Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers – Girl Sports
