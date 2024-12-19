The Magic 8: 2024-12-19
Written by Playlist Robot on December 19, 2024
- John Cale – Child’s Christmas in Wales
- Julia Jacklin – Baby Jesus is Nobody’s Baby Now
- Low – If You Were Born Today (Song for the Little Babby Jesus)
- Joni Mitchell – Hejira
- George Harrison – Behind that Locked Door
- Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
- The Residents – Fire (Santa Dog)
- David Bowie, Bing Crosby – The Little Drummer Boy
- The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
- Cocteau Twins – Frosty the Snowman
- Tatsuro Yamashita – Christmas Eve
- Jachin Mee – Big Mess