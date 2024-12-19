The Magic 8: 2024-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2024

  1. John Cale – Child’s Christmas in Wales
  2. Julia Jacklin – Baby Jesus is Nobody’s Baby Now
  3. Low – If You Were Born Today (Song for the Little Babby Jesus)
  4. Joni Mitchell – Hejira
  5. George Harrison – Behind that Locked Door
  6. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  7. The Residents – Fire (Santa Dog)
  8. David Bowie, Bing Crosby – The Little Drummer Boy
  9. The Empty Threats – Sunday Night
  10. Cocteau Twins – Frosty the Snowman
  11. Tatsuro Yamashita – Christmas Eve
  12. Jachin Mee – Big Mess
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2024-12-19

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-19

Current track

Title

Artist