The Magic 8: 2024-12-12

Written by on December 12, 2024

  1. The Hammer Horrors – Shape in the Shadows
  2. Camp Cope – Lost (Season One)
  3. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  4. Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
  5. Maenad and the Ravers – Moonlight Exudes
  6. Tell Mama – My Darling
  7. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
  8. She & Him – Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?
  9. Kate Bush – In Search of Peter Pan
  10. Talking Heads – And She Was
  11. Laurel Near – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
  12. Casino Shanghai – Cuerpos Huecos
  13. blue diner. – Mezzanine
  14. Empty Heads – ONCE, NOT TWICE
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2024-12-12

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-12-12

Current track

Title

Artist