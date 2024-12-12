The Magic 8: 2024-12-12

- The Hammer Horrors – Shape in the Shadows
- Camp Cope – Lost (Season One)
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- Talking Heads – This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)
- Maenad and the Ravers – Moonlight Exudes
- Tell Mama – My Darling
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
- She & Him – Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?
- Kate Bush – In Search of Peter Pan
- Talking Heads – And She Was
- Laurel Near – In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)
- Casino Shanghai – Cuerpos Huecos
- blue diner. – Mezzanine
- Empty Heads – ONCE, NOT TWICE
Reader's opinions