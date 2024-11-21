The Magic 8: 2024-11-21
Written by Playlist Robot on November 21, 2024
- Pet Shop Boys – Always on my Mind
- Nina Simone – I Put a Spell on You
- Troye Sivan – Honey
- Fiona Apple – Criminal
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Spacey Jane – Feeding the Family
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Me and the Girls
- Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day to Go to the Pub
- Skeggs – L.S.D
- Kneecap – Get Your Brits Out
- Aphex Twin – Flaphead
- Charli XCX – Club CLassics ft. BB Trickz
- The Avalanches – Interstellar Love
- Charli XCX – I Might Say Something Stupid ft. the 1975
- Teenage Joans – Wine