The Magic 8: 2024-11-21

  1. Pet Shop Boys – Always on my Mind
  2. Nina Simone – I Put a Spell on You
  3. Troye Sivan – Honey
  4. Fiona Apple – Criminal
  5. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  6. Spacey Jane – Feeding the Family
  7. Amyl and the Sniffers – Me and the Girls
  8. Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day to Go to the Pub
  9. Skeggs – L.S.D
  10. Kneecap – Get Your Brits Out
  11. Aphex Twin – Flaphead
  12. Charli XCX – Club CLassics ft. BB Trickz
  13. The Avalanches – Interstellar Love
  14. Charli XCX – I Might Say Something Stupid ft. the 1975
  15. Teenage Joans – Wine
