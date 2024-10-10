The Magic 8: 2024-10-10

October 10, 2024

  1. Angelo Badalamenti & Julee Cruise – The Nightingale
  2. Joy Division – She’s Lost Control
  3. Talking Heads – Burning Down the House
  4. Blondie – Call Me
  5. The Cramps – Goo Goo Muck
  6. The Pretty Reckless – Make Me Wanna Die
  7. Willow Scarlet – Abandoned Graveyard
  8. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds with Polly Harvey – Henry Lee
  9. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  10. Dusty Springfield – Spooky
  11. Muse – Supermassive Black Hole
  12. Hole – Celebrity Skin
  13. October Country – My Girlfriend Is A Witch
  14. Pixies – Wave of Mutilation
  15. Pretty Frankenstein – Tiffany
  16. Oingo Boingo – Weird Sceince
  17. The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
  18. Echo and the Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
  19. Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet
  20. The Cure – Alone
