The Magic 8: 2024-09-19
Written by Playlist Robot on September 19, 2024
- Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
- Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps
- Pet Shop Boys – Always on my Mind
- L.S.D – Skeggs
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- BADDREAMS – SOUTHERN HEAT
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
- Nina Simone – I Put a Spell on You
- Miles Davis – Green Haze
- Troye Sivan – Honey
- Tom Waits – Get Lost
- Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights