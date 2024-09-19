The Magic 8: 2024-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2024

  1. Phoebe Bridgers – Motion Sickness
  2. Amy Winehouse – Fuck Me Pumps
  3. Pet Shop Boys – Always on my Mind
  4. L.S.D – Skeggs
  5. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  6. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  7. BADDREAMS – SOUTHERN HEAT
  8. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  9. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  10. Nina Simone – I Put a Spell on You
  11. Miles Davis – Green Haze
  12. Troye Sivan – Honey
  13. Tom Waits – Get Lost
  14. Kate Bush – Wuthering Heights
