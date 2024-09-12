The Magic 8: 2024-09-12

- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Hemlocke Springs – enknee1
- Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
- Heavens to Betsy – Donating My Body to Science
- Big Joanie – Dream No 9
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
- Gut Health – Barbarella
- Mazzy Star – Cry, Cry
- Oingo Boingo – Dead Man’s Party
- Clouds – Soul Eater
- New Bloods – Oh, Deadly Nightshade!
- Jayne County and the Electric Chairs – Paranoia Paradise
- Dean Forever – Reverse
- The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
- WHALEHOUSE – The Bug Song
- Emily’s Sassy Lime – Kid’s Stuff
- My Chemical Romance – Dead!
- The Tullamarines – Television
- Chapppell Roan – Hot To Go!
- Teenage Joans – Tennis Skirt
- Cake – Short Skirt /Long Jacket
Reader's opinions