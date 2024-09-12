The Magic 8: 2024-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2024

  1. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  2. Hemlocke Springs – enknee1
  3. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  4. Heavens to Betsy – Donating My Body to Science
  5. Big Joanie – Dream No 9
  6. Amyl and the Sniffers – Starfire 500
  7. Gut Health – Barbarella
  8. Mazzy Star – Cry, Cry
  9. Oingo Boingo – Dead Man’s Party
  10. Clouds – Soul Eater
  11. New Bloods – Oh, Deadly Nightshade!
  12. Jayne County and the Electric Chairs – Paranoia Paradise
  13. Dean Forever – Reverse
  14. The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
  15. WHALEHOUSE – The Bug Song
  16. Emily’s Sassy Lime – Kid’s Stuff
  17. My Chemical Romance – Dead!
  18. The Tullamarines – Television
  19. Chapppell Roan – Hot To Go!
  20. Teenage Joans – Tennis Skirt
  21. Cake – Short Skirt /Long Jacket
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-09-12

Current track

Title

Artist