The Magic 8: 2024-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2024

  1. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  2. Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow
  3. The Moonies – Homosexuality Reality
  4. Dexy’s Midnight Runners – All in All (This One Wild Waltz)
  5. MJ Lenderman – She’s Leaving You
  6. Scritti Politti – Oh Patti (Don’t Feel Sorry for Loverboy)
  7. Soul II Soul – Fairplay
  8. Kate Bush – Sat in Your Lap
  9. King Crimson – Matte Kudasai
  10. Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
  11. Trademark Issues – Jacques Tati is Standing Hands on Hips
  12. Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  13. Yukihiro Takahashi – Extra-Ordinary
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2024-07-18

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-07-18

Current track

Title

Artist