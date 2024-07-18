The Magic 8: 2024-07-18

- The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
- Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Roses Grow
- The Moonies – Homosexuality Reality
- Dexy’s Midnight Runners – All in All (This One Wild Waltz)
- MJ Lenderman – She’s Leaving You
- Scritti Politti – Oh Patti (Don’t Feel Sorry for Loverboy)
- Soul II Soul – Fairplay
- Kate Bush – Sat in Your Lap
- King Crimson – Matte Kudasai
- Courtney Barnett – Dead Fox
- Trademark Issues – Jacques Tati is Standing Hands on Hips
- Swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Yukihiro Takahashi – Extra-Ordinary
