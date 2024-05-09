The Magic 8: 2024-05-09

- Babes in Toyland – Bruise Violet
- Diva Demolition – Diva Disease
- Kate Bush – L’Amour Looks Something Like You
- Curses – Quiet Towns
- The Mamas and The Papas – California Dreamin’
- Faye Wong – Dreams
- Sonnet & The Breadboys – MAD BROKE!
- Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
- X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage, Up Yours!
- Scissor Pretty – Habit
- Divinyls – Science Fiction
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – The Interwebs Stole My Brain
- Maya Lakhani – Walk Alone
- Pixies – Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
