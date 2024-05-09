The Magic 8: 2024-05-09

  1. Babes in Toyland – Bruise Violet
  2. Diva Demolition – Diva Disease
  3. Kate Bush – L’Amour Looks Something Like You
  4. Curses – Quiet Towns
  5. The Mamas and The Papas – California Dreamin’
  6. Faye Wong – Dreams
  7. Sonnet & The Breadboys – MAD BROKE!
  8. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush of Violence
  9. X-Ray Spex – Oh Bondage, Up Yours!
  10. Scissor Pretty – Habit
  11. Divinyls – Science Fiction
  12. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys – The Interwebs Stole My Brain
  13. Maya Lakhani – Walk Alone
  14. Pixies – Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
