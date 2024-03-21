The Magic 8: 2024-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2024

  1. The Phantom of the Opera Cast – The Phantom of the Opera
  2. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Cast – Over at the Frankenstein Place
  3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast – Walk Through the Fire
  4. The Rocky Horror Show Cast – Sweet Transvestite
  5. Rent Cast – La Vie Boheme a
  6. Ed Helms – How Bad Can I Be?
  7. Jessie Mueller – She Used To Be Mine
  8. Les Miserables Cast – Do You Hear the People Sing?
  9. Les Miserables Cast – Do You Hear the People Sing? (Reprise)
  10. Michel Legrand – Devant le garage
  11. Glen Hansard, Marketa Irglova – Falling Slowly
  12. Anand Bakshi – Tujhe Dekha Toh
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-03-21

Current track

Title

Artist