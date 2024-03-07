The Magic 8: 2024-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2024

  1. The Preatures – Yanada
  2. The Wombats – Kill The Director
  3. Slowmango – Global Citizen
  4. Sneaker Pimps – Spin Spin Sugar
