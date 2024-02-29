The Magic 8: 2024-02-29
Written by Playlist Robot on February 29, 2024
- Cruz De Navajas – Parasitos
- Bratmobile – Gimme Brains
- Jon Ann – On the Side
- Leonie Kingdom – Night Terrors
- Sleep – My Chemical Romance
- Wolf & Chain – Still Alive
- Next Best Feeling – Drew Barrymore
- Kylie Minogue – Tears on my Pillow
- Fiona Apple – Paper Bag
- Eiko Ishibashi – Drive My Car
- Sleater-Kinney – Call the Doctor
- Remember Sports – I Liked You Best
- The Vains – Pussy Power
- Bart’s Nightmare – Snow Dome
- Flowerbed – Seasons Change/Spring
