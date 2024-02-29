The Magic 8: 2024-02-29

Written by on February 29, 2024

  1. Cruz De Navajas – Parasitos
  2. Bratmobile – Gimme Brains
  3. Jon Ann – On the Side
  4. Leonie Kingdom – Night Terrors
  5. Sleep – My Chemical Romance
  6. Wolf & Chain – Still Alive
  7. Next Best Feeling – Drew Barrymore
  8. Kylie Minogue – Tears on my Pillow
  9. Fiona Apple – Paper Bag
  10. Eiko Ishibashi – Drive My Car
  11. Sleater-Kinney – Call the Doctor
  12. Remember Sports – I Liked You Best
  13. The Vains – Pussy Power
  14. Bart’s Nightmare – Snow Dome
  15. Flowerbed – Seasons Change/Spring
  16. Season’s Change/Spring – Flowerbed
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2024-02-29

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-02-29

Current track

Title

Artist