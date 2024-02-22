The Magic 8: 2024-02-22

- Towa Bird – Boomerang
- Phantastic Ferniture – Gap Year
- The Buoys – Carpark
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the front
- Deftones – Lhabia
- Nirvana – Scentless Apprentice
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- Paramore – Now
- Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
- My Chemical Romance – Helena
- The Cure – Burn
- Art in Exile – Exterminate
- Wake in Fright – Punchcard
- Clews – Lean Across
- TV Therapy – Animal Control
- Twin Shadow – Saturdays (Ft. Haim)
- Wake In Fright – Sea Foam
- LocalNewsLegend – Up in the Attic
- Jeff Rosenstock – Get Old Forever
- Angie McMahon – Divine Fault Line
Reader's opinions