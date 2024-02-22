The Magic 8: 2024-02-22

Written by on February 22, 2024

  1. Towa Bird – Boomerang
  2. Phantastic Ferniture – Gap Year
  3. The Buoys – Carpark
  4. Amyl and the Sniffers – Freaks to the front
  5. Deftones – Lhabia
  6. Nirvana – Scentless Apprentice
  7. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  8. Paramore – Now
  9. Teenage Joans – Candy Apple
  10. My Chemical Romance – Helena
  11. The Cure – Burn
  12. Art in Exile – Exterminate
  13. Wake in Fright – Punchcard
  14. Clews – Lean Across
  15. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  16. Twin Shadow – Saturdays (Ft. Haim)
  17. Wake In Fright – Sea Foam
  18. LocalNewsLegend – Up in the Attic
  19. Jeff Rosenstock – Get Old Forever
  20. Angie McMahon – Divine Fault Line
