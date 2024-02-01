The Magic 8: 2024-02-01
Written by Playlist Robot on February 1, 2024
- Moaning Lisa – Cold Water
- Wolf Alice – Lisbon
- SE SO NEON – The Wave
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fleez
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – The Power Of Love
- Blur – Death of a Party
- Arcade Fire – Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
- Ethel Cain – Family Tree
- Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
- Middle Kids – Terrible News
- Saint Jacques – In Faith
- The Tullamarines – I’m So
- Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
- Silica Gel, So!YoON! – Tik Tak Tok