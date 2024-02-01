The Magic 8: 2024-02-01

  1. Moaning Lisa – Cold Water
  2. Wolf Alice – Lisbon
  3. SE SO NEON – The Wave
  4. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fleez
  5. Frankie Goes To Hollywood – The Power Of Love
  6. Blur – Death of a Party
  7. Arcade Fire – Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
  8. Ethel Cain – Family Tree
  9. Mums Favourite – Where Are The Birds?
  10. Middle Kids – Terrible News
  11. Saint Jacques – In Faith
  12. The Tullamarines – I’m So
  13. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  14. Silica Gel, So!YoON! – Tik Tak Tok
