The Magic 8: 2024-01-25

  1. Linying – Happiness
  2. Stellie – Rear View
  3. Blusher – Rave Angel
  4. Dulcie – Test Drive
  5. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  6. Hatchie – Quicksand
  7. Kate Miller-Heidke – You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore
  8. Jaguar Jonze – Kill Me With Your Love
  9. The Vaccines – Twenty Four Seven
  10. The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay Or Go
  11. The Hazy’s – Had Enough
  12. Soft Plastics – Darcie
  13. The Vains – Mother/Martyr
  14. Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find A Hill To Die On
  15. Sleater Kinney – Dress Yourself
  16. Bloc Party – This Modern Love
  17. Frankie Sunwagon – Georgia
  18. Fever Dream – Out Of The Woods
  19. The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
  20. Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
  21. Snail Mail – Heat Wave
  22. Lucy Dacus – Night Shift
  23. Thelma Plum – Backseat Of My Mind
