The Magic 8: 2024-01-25

- Linying – Happiness
- Stellie – Rear View
- Blusher – Rave Angel
- Dulcie – Test Drive
- Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
- Hatchie – Quicksand
- Kate Miller-Heidke – You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore
- Jaguar Jonze – Kill Me With Your Love
- The Vaccines – Twenty Four Seven
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay Or Go
- The Hazy’s – Had Enough
- Soft Plastics – Darcie
- The Vains – Mother/Martyr
- Platonic Sex – When I Come Home, I’ll Find A Hill To Die On
- Sleater Kinney – Dress Yourself
- Bloc Party – This Modern Love
- Frankie Sunwagon – Georgia
- Fever Dream – Out Of The Woods
- The Tullamarines – Head Roll Back
- Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
- Snail Mail – Heat Wave
- Lucy Dacus – Night Shift
- Thelma Plum – Backseat Of My Mind
Reader's opinions