The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2023

  1. Beck – Farewell Ride
  2. RAT!hammock – Ghost
  3. Children Collide – Farewell Rocketship
  4. The Living End – White Noise
  5. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Keen For Kick Ons?
  6. The Last Days of Kali – Goodbye
  7. These New South Whales – Changes
  8. Beartooth – Greatness or Death
  9. Asking Alexandria – The Final Episode (Let’s Change The Channel)
  10. I Killed the Prom Queen – Say Goodbye
  11. My Chemical Romance – Dead!
  12. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  13. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Goodbye Hooray
  14. The Empty Threats – Two Years
  15. Death by Denim – Caged
  16. Q Lazzarus – Goodbye Horses
  17. Peach PRC – F U Goodbye
  18. Halsey – Forever… (is a long time)
  19. Nick Ward f. E^st – Funeral
  20. MØ – Final Song
  21. The Notorious BIG f. Faith Evans & The Game – 1970 Something
  22. Sampa the Great – Final Form
  23. Brockhampton – Goodbye
  24. Thundamentals – Quit Your Job
  25. Hilltop Hoods f. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign
  26. *NSYNC – Bye Bye Bye
  27. Trophy Eyes – Friday Forever
  28. End of Fashion – O Yeah
  29. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-08-07

Current track

Title

Artist