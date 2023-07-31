The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-31

Written by on July 31, 2023

  1. The Smashing Pumpkins – Mayonaise
  2. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  3. Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
  4. Starbenders – Body Talk
  5. The Pretty Littles – Force
  6. Outloved f. Ocean Sleeper – Tourniquet
  7. Of Mice & Men – Warpaint
  8. Thy Art is Murder – Keres
  9. Polaris – Nightmare
  10. Violet Harlot – House Guitar
  11. Yonaka – By the Time You’re Reading This
  12. Beddy Rays – Bored
  13. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Used to be Fun
  14. Jack Kays – Caffeine
  15. May-A – Something Familiar
  16. The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
  17. Merci, mercy – Lonely & Horny
  18. Divebar Youth f. Cherry Chola – Gaslight
  19. Aphex Twin – in a room7 F760
  20. The Prodigy – Voodoo People
  21. Ashnikko – Cheerleader
  22. Joey Bada$$ – World Domination
  23. Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
  24. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
  25. Gnarls Barkley – Smiley Faces
  26. The Tullamarines – Never Do That
  27. 90ivy – Public Displays of Deflection
  28. Spiritual Cramp – Nah, That Ain’t It
  29. Santana – Black Magic Woman
  30. Slowmango – Floppy Disko
  31. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

One hour with…: 2023-07-31

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-07-31

Current track

Title

Artist