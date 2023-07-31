The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-31

- The Smashing Pumpkins – Mayonaise
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
- Starbenders – Body Talk
- The Pretty Littles – Force
- Outloved f. Ocean Sleeper – Tourniquet
- Of Mice & Men – Warpaint
- Thy Art is Murder – Keres
- Polaris – Nightmare
- Violet Harlot – House Guitar
- Yonaka – By the Time You’re Reading This
- Beddy Rays – Bored
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – I Used to be Fun
- Jack Kays – Caffeine
- May-A – Something Familiar
- The Empty Threats – New Jet Ski
- Merci, mercy – Lonely & Horny
- Divebar Youth f. Cherry Chola – Gaslight
- Aphex Twin – in a room7 F760
- The Prodigy – Voodoo People
- Ashnikko – Cheerleader
- Joey Bada$$ – World Domination
- Tkay Maidza – Ring-a-Ling
- A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
- Gnarls Barkley – Smiley Faces
- The Tullamarines – Never Do That
- 90ivy – Public Displays of Deflection
- Spiritual Cramp – Nah, That Ain’t It
- Santana – Black Magic Woman
- Slowmango – Floppy Disko
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Reader's opinions