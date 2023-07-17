The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-17

Written by on July 17, 2023

  1. Empire of the Sun – We Are the People
  2. Muroki – Sweet Lime
  3. Tame Impala – Let it Happen
  4. Jungle – Casio
  5. Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
  6. Jean Dawson – Delusional World Champion
  7. Sampha – Spirit 2.0
  8. Dominic Fike – How Much is Weed?
  9. Childish Gambino – Sweatpants
  10. Slipknot – Spit it Out
  11. Lil Uzi Vert f. Bring Me the Horizon – Werewolf
  12. The Ghost Inside – Earn It
  13. Blood Command – Forever Soldiers of Esther
  14. Phoxjaw – Icecreamwitch
  15. Rocky’s Pride & Joy – Red Altar
  16. The Belair Lip Bombs – Look the Part
  17. Tigers Jaw – Hum
  18. The Front Bottoms – Swimming Pool
  19. Workhorse – Desert
  20. Pity Sex – Bonhomie
  21. Placement – New Disease
  22. The Smile – You Will Never Work in Television Again
  23. The Backyarders – Drinking Up in Adelaide
  24. Like Roses – Splenetic
  25. Ula – God Complex
  26. Pvris – I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore
  27. Rosalîa – LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)
  28. Pania – Burna Fone
  29. Felix Mir – Ghostly
  30. 100 gecs – 757
  31. Hot Milk – Bloodstream
  32. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
