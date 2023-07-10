The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-10

- The Chemical Brothers – Galvanize
- 1tbsp f. Mora y los Meteogoles – Sleeves Touch My Elbows
- JPEGMAFIA – Hazard Duty Pay!
- Tkay Maidza f. Flume – Silent Assassin
- Nelson Dialect f. Verbz & Mr Slipz – Sight Beyond Sight
- Little Simz f. Chronixx – LMPD
- Triple One – Freeze
- Oliver Tree – Bounce
- Linkin Park – Fighting Myself
- RedHook – Psych vs. Psych
- Being as an Ocean – L’exquisite Douleur
- Raccoon City – Mortality
- LOLA – Batshit
- Nonnie – Choice Words
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Corinne Bailey Rae – New York Transit Queen
- Children of Finland Fighting in Norway (C.O.F.F.I.N) – Give Me a Bite
- Gen & the Degenerates – Girl God Gun
- K.Flay – Shy
- Yungblud – Lowlife
- Besties – Racecar
- Fall Out Boy – We Didn’t Start the Fire
- Sly Withers – Breakfast
- King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Nothing But Thieves – Members Only
- Morgan St. Jean – Do It Like a Girl
- Connie Constance f. Jason Williamson – Kamikaze
- Yard Act – Witness (Can I Get A?)
- DZ Deathrays – My Mind is Eating Me Alive
- Bloc Party – We Are Not Good People
- Freestylers f. Pendulum – Painkiller
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
