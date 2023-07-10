The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-10

  1. The Chemical Brothers – Galvanize
  2. 1tbsp f. Mora y los Meteogoles – Sleeves Touch My Elbows
  3. JPEGMAFIA – Hazard Duty Pay!
  4. Tkay Maidza f. Flume – Silent Assassin
  5. Nelson Dialect f. Verbz & Mr Slipz – Sight Beyond Sight
  6. Little Simz f. Chronixx – LMPD
  7. Triple One – Freeze
  8. Oliver Tree – Bounce
  9. Linkin Park – Fighting Myself
  10. RedHook – Psych vs. Psych
  11. Being as an Ocean – L’exquisite Douleur
  12. Raccoon City – Mortality
  13. LOLA – Batshit
  14. Nonnie – Choice Words
  15. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  16. Corinne Bailey Rae – New York Transit Queen
  17. Children of Finland Fighting in Norway (C.O.F.F.I.N) – Give Me a Bite
  18. Gen & the Degenerates – Girl God Gun
  19. K.Flay – Shy
  20. Yungblud – Lowlife
  21. Besties – Racecar
  22. Fall Out Boy – We Didn’t Start the Fire
  23. Sly Withers – Breakfast
  24. King Stingray – Lookin’ Out
  25. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  26. Nothing But Thieves – Members Only
  27. Morgan St. Jean – Do It Like a Girl
  28. Connie Constance f. Jason Williamson – Kamikaze
  29. Yard Act – Witness (Can I Get A?)
  30. DZ Deathrays – My Mind is Eating Me Alive
  31. Bloc Party – We Are Not Good People
  32. Freestylers f. Pendulum – Painkiller
  33. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
