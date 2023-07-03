The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-07-03

July 3, 2023

  1. Aurora – Teardrop (Massive Attack)
  2. Mo’Ju – Native Tongue
  3. Jack Garratt – Breathe Life
  4. Miiesha – Price I Paid
  5. Electric Fields – From Little Things Big Things Grow
  6. Thelma Plum – Woke Blokes
  7. Daughter – Amsterdam
  8. May-A – LOLA
  9. Benee f. Mallrat – Do It Again (Official FIFA Soundtrack)
  10. G Flip – The Worst Person Alive
  11. Bad//Dreems – Black Fella/Whitefella
  12. King Stingray – Camp Dog
  13. Birdz f. Fred Leone – Bagi-la-m Bargan
  14. Nooky f. Mi-kaisha – We Are Warriors
  15. Ziggy Ramo f. Alice Skye – Sugar Coated Lies
  16. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  17. Jay-Z f. Linkin Park – Numb / Encore
  18. Nerve – Wasted
  19. Stand Atlantic – Switchblade
  20. Fangz – Let’s Talk
  21. Outloved f. Ocean Sleeper – Tourniquet
  22. Polaris – Lucid
  23. Kim Dracula – Land of the Sun
  24. Wireheads – 1000 Red Venomous Snakes
  25. Fever 333 – $wing
  26. Polaris – Inhumane
  27. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  28. Nocturnal Animals – Covered in Chrome
  29. Luca Brasi – The World Don’t Owe You Anything
  30. Busseys – Swear It Was True
  31. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
