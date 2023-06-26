The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-26

- Fatboy Slim f. Bootsy Collins – Weapon of Choice
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
- Superego f. Sakidasumi – Lies
- George Alice – Healed
- Venbee f. Rudimental – Die Young
- Lastlings – Holding Me Like Water
- Divebar Youth – Consumed
- Oliver Tree – Bounce
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
- Pinch Points – Relentlessly Positive
- Cry Club – Get Up!!!
- Dear Seatlle – Nothing’s Stopping Me Now
- Towns – Bleach
- Hubris – Chemical Remains
- Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
- Earth Caller – Renormalize
- Voiid – Feminine When?
- Trophy Eyes – People Like You
- These New South Whales – Best of the Night
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
- Cable Ties – Crashing Through
- Body Type – Expired Candy
- Placement – New Disease
- Night Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
- Blood Red Shoes f. DZ Deathrays – Murder Me (DZ Deathrays Mix)
- Halsey f. Suga of BTS – Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)
- Boyish f. King Princess – Kill Your Pain
- Aurora f. Silvana Estrada – Cure For Me (Live)
- Alice Ivy f. Mayer Hawthorne – Howlin’ at the New Moon
- Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
