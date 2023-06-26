The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-26

  1. Fatboy Slim f. Bootsy Collins – Weapon of Choice
  2. Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
  3. Superego f. Sakidasumi – Lies
  4. George Alice – Healed
  5. Venbee f. Rudimental – Die Young
  6. Lastlings – Holding Me Like Water
  7. Divebar Youth – Consumed
  8. Oliver Tree – Bounce
  9. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  10. Pinch Points – Relentlessly Positive
  11. Cry Club – Get Up!!!
  12. Dear Seatlle – Nothing’s Stopping Me Now
  13. Towns – Bleach
  14. Hubris – Chemical Remains
  15. Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
  16. Earth Caller – Renormalize
  17. Voiid – Feminine When?
  18. Trophy Eyes – People Like You
  19. These New South Whales – Best of the Night
  20. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Witchcraft
  21. Cable Ties – Crashing Through
  22. Body Type – Expired Candy
  23. Placement – New Disease
  24. Night Rites – Waiting for my Spaceman
  25. Blood Red Shoes f. DZ Deathrays – Murder Me (DZ Deathrays Mix)
  26. Halsey f. Suga of BTS – Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)
  27. Boyish f. King Princess – Kill Your Pain
  28. Aurora f. Silvana Estrada – Cure For Me (Live)
  29. Alice Ivy f. Mayer Hawthorne – Howlin’ at the New Moon
  30. Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
  31. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
