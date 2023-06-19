The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-19

- Paramore – Crushcrushcrush
- Mid City – Emily
- alt. – Friendinthedark
- Sputnik Sweetheart – Something More
- Sweetie – Punch the Shark
- Twine – My God
- Peni Parker – Two-Face
- West Thebarton – Virgin Lounge
- Capsize – Lost in the Silence
- Bring me the Horizon f. Lil Uzi Vert & Daryl Palumbo (Glassjaw) – AmEN!
- Crossfaith – Omen
- Godlands f. Plsma – Inner Fire
- Ninajirachi f. Ravenna Golden – 1×1
- Audio Bullys f. Nancy Sinatra – Shot You Down
- Crystal Castles – Transgender
- Phantogram – Black Out Days (Sped Up)
- Gauci – Irritating
- East Av3 – Encore
- PinkPantheress f. Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
- The Jungle Giants f. Renee – Rakata
- Holy Holy – Pretend to Be
- Tyne-James Organ – Blue
- Bad//Dreems – Waterfalls
- Gang of Youths – Blood (The Middle East)
- Jack River – Lie to You
- Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
- Upsahl – Stressed
- Milky Chance – Feeling for You
- Balu Brigada – Find a Way
- Dope Lemon – Kimosabé
- Artist Running Club – Bloomfield
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
