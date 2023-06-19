The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-19

June 19, 2023

  1. Paramore – Crushcrushcrush
  2. Mid City – Emily
  3. alt. – Friendinthedark
  4. Sputnik Sweetheart – Something More
  5. Sweetie – Punch the Shark
  6. Twine – My God
  7. Peni Parker – Two-Face
  8. West Thebarton – Virgin Lounge
  9. Capsize – Lost in the Silence
  10. Bring me the Horizon f. Lil Uzi Vert & Daryl Palumbo (Glassjaw) – AmEN!
  11. Crossfaith – Omen
  12. Godlands f. Plsma – Inner Fire
  13. Ninajirachi f. Ravenna Golden – 1×1
  14. Audio Bullys f. Nancy Sinatra – Shot You Down
  15. Crystal Castles – Transgender
  16. Phantogram – Black Out Days (Sped Up)
  17. Gauci – Irritating
  18. East Av3 – Encore
  19. PinkPantheress f. Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
  20. The Jungle Giants f. Renee – Rakata
  21. Holy Holy – Pretend to Be
  22. Tyne-James Organ – Blue
  23. Bad//Dreems – Waterfalls
  24. Gang of Youths – Blood (The Middle East)
  25. Jack River – Lie to You
  26. Cat & Calmell – Feel Alive
  27. Upsahl – Stressed
  28. Milky Chance – Feeling for You
  29. Balu Brigada – Find a Way
  30. Dope Lemon – Kimosabé
  31. Artist Running Club – Bloomfield
  32. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
