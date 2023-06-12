The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. Royal Blood – Figure It Out
  2. Royel Otis – Sofa King
  3. The Police – King of Pain
  4. King Krule – Seaforth
  5. Wedding Motel – Kings Cross
  6. Neutral Milk Hotel – King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1
  7. Kingswood – Creepin
  8. King Stingray – Get Me Out
  9. Rafikee – Kings / Queens
  10. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Dragon
  11. Nocturnal Animals – King of Dolphins
  12. Killing Joke – Kings & Queens
  13. Fit For a King – Falling Through the Sky
  14. Pierce the Veil f. Kellin Quinn – King for A Day
  15. Beartooth – King of Anything
  16. King 810 – Alpha & Omega
  17. AB Original – King Billy Cokebottle
  18. Kendrick Lamar – King Kunta
  19. Hilltop Hoods – Rattling the Keys to the Kingdom
  20. King Geedorah – Fastlane
  21. Barkaa – King Brown
  22. Halsey f. Quavo – Lie
  23. Thelma Plum – King
  24. Jem Cassar-Daley – King of Disappointment
  25. Rosa Linn f. Kiiara – King
  26. King Princess – Cheap Queen
  27. Jaguar Jonze – Who Died and Made You King?
  28. DZ Deathrays – King B
  29. Gang of Youths – The Kingdom is Within You
  30. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Frontears: 2023-06-12

Current track

Title

Artist