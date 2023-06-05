The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-05

- Tegan & Sara – Closer
- Marina & the Diamonds – How to be a Heartbreaker
- Panic! at the Disco – Girls/Girls/Boys
- Alexander Black – Just Friends
- Baby Queen f. May-A – American Dream
- G Flip f. mxmtoon – Queen
- Slayyyter – Mine
- George Alice – Alive (Rufus Du Sol)
- Kim Dracula – Hysterics
- Tyler, the Creator – New Magic Wand
- Brockhampton – Queer
- RuPaul – Call Me Mother
- Ashnikko – Worms
- Alter Boy – Montero (Lil Nas X)
- Girl in Red – Girls
- Tash Sultana – Notion
- The Buoys – Lie to Me Again
- The Dandys – Smile More
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
- Mitch, Please – Polygon Pit
- The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
- Cry Club – Cry About It
- Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel
- Future Static – Venenosa
- The Last Martyr – Comedy/Tragedy
- Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
- Church Moms – Fight Me!
- The Vains – Mother/Martyr
- Zig Zag – I Care About You
- Electric Six – Gay Bar
- Platonic Sex – Exhausted Competing For You
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
