The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-06-05

June 5, 2023

  1. Tegan & Sara – Closer
  2. Marina & the Diamonds – How to be a Heartbreaker
  3. Panic! at the Disco – Girls/Girls/Boys
  4. Alexander Black – Just Friends
  5. Baby Queen f. May-A – American Dream
  6. G Flip f. mxmtoon – Queen
  7. Slayyyter – Mine
  8. George Alice – Alive (Rufus Du Sol)
  9. Kim Dracula – Hysterics
  10. Tyler, the Creator – New Magic Wand
  11. Brockhampton – Queer
  12. RuPaul – Call Me Mother
  13. Ashnikko – Worms
  14. Alter Boy – Montero (Lil Nas X)
  15. Girl in Red – Girls
  16. Tash Sultana – Notion
  17. The Buoys – Lie to Me Again
  18. The Dandys – Smile More
  19. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
  20. Mitch, Please – Polygon Pit
  21. The Empty Threats – Boys in the Gutter
  22. Cry Club – Cry About It
  23. Against Me! – True Trans Soul Rebel
  24. Future Static – Venenosa
  25. The Last Martyr – Comedy/Tragedy
  26. Yours Truly – Walk Over My Grave
  27. Church Moms – Fight Me!
  28. The Vains – Mother/Martyr
  29. Zig Zag – I Care About You
  30. Electric Six – Gay Bar
  31. Platonic Sex – Exhausted Competing For You
  32. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
