The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-22

May 22, 2023

  1. The Smiths – The Queen is Dead
  2. Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
  3. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow!
  4. Thornhill – Supermassive Black Hole (Muse)
  5. alt. f. Jack Bergin – APEP
  6. 100 gecs – Billy Knows Jamie
  7. Illenium f. Motionless in White – Nothing Ever After
  8. Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods)
  9. Siiickbrain – Hellslide
  10. Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
  11. Kinder – Say It Right (Nelly Furtado)
  12. Lilyisthatyou – Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls
  13. Lastlings – Noise
  14. Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfruit (Drake)
  15. Agung Mango f. Melody Napoleon – Almost Famous
  16. Pania – All Mine
  17. Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
  18. The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize
  19. Remi – Since I Left You (The Avalanches)
  20. Tash Sultana – Electric Feel (MGMT)
  21. RVG – Common Ground
  22. City & Colour – The Grand Optimist
  23. Royel Otis – Going Kokomo
  24. Voiid – Lexapro
  25. Sick Joy – Turn Me Up
  26. Fidlar – On Drugs
  27. The Uglies – Vacation
  28. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
  29. The Used – Pinky Swear
  30. Coldwave – Faceless
  31. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
