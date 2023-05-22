The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-22

- The Smiths – The Queen is Dead
- Bad//Dreems – Black Monday
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Nootmare (K-I-L-L-I-n-G) Meow!
- Thornhill – Supermassive Black Hole (Muse)
- alt. f. Jack Bergin – APEP
- 100 gecs – Billy Knows Jamie
- Illenium f. Motionless in White – Nothing Ever After
- Bird Detective – The Nosebleed Section (Hilltop Hoods)
- Siiickbrain – Hellslide
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving The Light
- Kinder – Say It Right (Nelly Furtado)
- Lilyisthatyou – Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls
- Lastlings – Noise
- Angus & Julia Stone – Passionfruit (Drake)
- Agung Mango f. Melody Napoleon – Almost Famous
- Pania – All Mine
- Miss Kaninna – Blak Britney
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Hypnotize
- Remi – Since I Left You (The Avalanches)
- Tash Sultana – Electric Feel (MGMT)
- RVG – Common Ground
- City & Colour – The Grand Optimist
- Royel Otis – Going Kokomo
- Voiid – Lexapro
- Sick Joy – Turn Me Up
- Fidlar – On Drugs
- The Uglies – Vacation
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Gila Monster
- The Used – Pinky Swear
- Coldwave – Faceless
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
