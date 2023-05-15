The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-15

- Daft Punk – Da Funk
- Thandi Phoenix – Take it Back
- Dizzee Rascal f. Calvin Harris – Holiday
- Tash Sultana – New York
- Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
- Bob Sinclar – World Hold On (Radio Edit)
- Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire
- Hermitude – Duo Yo
- Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
- The Middle East – My Grandma Was Pearl Hall
- Tiny Little Houses – Everyday I Wake I Find Another Reason Not To
- Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
- Delivery f. Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Floodlights – Lessons Learnt
- Sick Visor f. TOWNS – Feeling Alright Forever
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Split System – Bullet
- Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
- The Amity Affliction – Fade Away
- Optic Nerve – Trap Door
- Gut Health – The Recipe
- Death Bells – Take My Spirit Now
- High Tropics – Somebody Like You
- Sesame Girl – Boys
- Dulcie – Sleep it Off
- Carolesdaughter – Nobody’s Favourite Person, Not Even My Own
- Witch Spit – Full Time Fuckwit
- Poppy – Spit
- Sum 41 – Mr. Amsterdam
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Reader's opinions