The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-15

Written by on May 15, 2023

  1. Daft Punk – Da Funk
  2. Thandi Phoenix – Take it Back
  3. Dizzee Rascal f. Calvin Harris – Holiday
  4. Tash Sultana – New York
  5. Felix Mir – Dazed + Woozy
  6. Bob Sinclar – World Hold On (Radio Edit)
  7. Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire
  8. Hermitude – Duo Yo
  9. Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?
  10. The Middle East – My Grandma Was Pearl Hall
  11. Tiny Little Houses – Everyday I Wake I Find Another Reason Not To
  12. Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
  13. Delivery f. Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  14. Floodlights – Lessons Learnt
  15. Sick Visor f. TOWNS – Feeling Alright Forever
  16. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  17. Split System – Bullet
  18. Make Them Suffer – Ghost of Me
  19. The Amity Affliction – Fade Away
  20. Optic Nerve – Trap Door
  21. Gut Health – The Recipe
  22. Death Bells – Take My Spirit Now
  23. High Tropics – Somebody Like You
  24. Sesame Girl – Boys
  25. Dulcie – Sleep it Off
  26. Carolesdaughter – Nobody’s Favourite Person, Not Even My Own
  27. Witch Spit – Full Time Fuckwit
  28. Poppy – Spit
  29. Sum 41 – Mr. Amsterdam
  30. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

One hour with…: 2023-05-15

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-05-15

Current track

Title

Artist