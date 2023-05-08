The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-08

May 8, 2023

  1. The World is a Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die – January 10th, 2014
  2. Teddy Mars – News
  3. Pinch Points – Pave Me
  4. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  5. Pierce the Veil – Death of an Executioner
  6. Bring Me the Horizon – LosT
  7. Kim Petras –
  8. Hot Milk – Horror Show
  9. Holding Absence – A Crooked Melody
  10. The Vains – I Don’t Think So
  11. Body Type – Weekend
  12. Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
  13. Mode – Bad Thing
  14. Babe Rainbow – Super Ego
  15. Methyl Ethel – Rogues
  16. Chet Faker – Something Like This
  17. Fred Again… f. Brian Eno – Enough
  18. Flume f. Jim-E Stack – Chalk 1.3.3
  19. Memphis LK – Coffee
  20. Biig Piig f. Deb Never – Picking Up
  21. Jorja Smith – Try Me
  22. Princess Nokia – Happy
  23. Whyte Fang f. Erick the Architect – Scream
  24. Denzel Curry f. Slowthai – Zatoichi
  25. Cat & Calmell – Overstimulated
  26. Upsahl – Good Girl Era (Side A)
  27. Pvris – Good Enemy
  28. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  29. Black Honey – OK
  30. Drug Church – Myopic
  31. The Stripp – Ain’t No Crime to Rock N Roll
  32. Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes – Parasite
  33. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck
