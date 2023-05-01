The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-01

  1. Paramore – Decode
  2. Cry Club – Hocus Pocus
  3. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  4. K.Flay – Raw Raw
  5. flowerkid – Diss and Disappoint
  6. Kita Alexander – Queen
  7. Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
  8. Stellie f. Divebar Youth – Other Than You
  9. Yot Club – Mr. Rager
  10. Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
  11. Enter Shikari – A Kiss for the Whole World x
  12. RedHook – The Critic
  13. In Hearts Wake – Survival (The Chariot)
  14. The Munch – Puddle
  15. Spiritbox – The Void
  16. Moody Beaches – Where Do We Go?
  17. Cable Ties – Change
  18. La Dispute – All Our Bruised Bodies & the Whole Heart Shrinks
  19. Beach Slang – Young & Alive
  20. Voiid – Swallower
  21. Bad Manors – Dreams Run Dry
  22. Willow f. Travis – Transparent Soul
  23. Lilyisthatyou – All About Me
  24. Daddy Yankee – Gasolina
  25. Jay-Z f. Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
  26. Vice Mensa – Liquor Locker
  27. Enny f. Loyle Carner – Take It Slow
  28. Kaytramine (Amine & Kaytranada) f. Pharrell Williams – 4EVA
  29. Tame Impala – Solitude is Bliss
  30. Soft Plastics – Darcie
  31. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
