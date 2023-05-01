The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-05-01

- Paramore – Decode
- Cry Club – Hocus Pocus
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- K.Flay – Raw Raw
- flowerkid – Diss and Disappoint
- Kita Alexander – Queen
- Peach PRC – Kinda Famous
- Stellie f. Divebar Youth – Other Than You
- Yot Club – Mr. Rager
- Trungllion Horsepower – Power Horse
- Enter Shikari – A Kiss for the Whole World x
- RedHook – The Critic
- In Hearts Wake – Survival (The Chariot)
- The Munch – Puddle
- Spiritbox – The Void
- Moody Beaches – Where Do We Go?
- Cable Ties – Change
- La Dispute – All Our Bruised Bodies & the Whole Heart Shrinks
- Beach Slang – Young & Alive
- Voiid – Swallower
- Bad Manors – Dreams Run Dry
- Willow f. Travis – Transparent Soul
- Lilyisthatyou – All About Me
- Daddy Yankee – Gasolina
- Jay-Z f. Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
- Vice Mensa – Liquor Locker
- Enny f. Loyle Carner – Take It Slow
- Kaytramine (Amine & Kaytranada) f. Pharrell Williams – 4EVA
- Tame Impala – Solitude is Bliss
- Soft Plastics – Darcie
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
Reader's opinions