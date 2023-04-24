The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-04-24

- The Doors – Break on Through (to the Otherside)
- Blondshell – Salad
- Tia Gostelow – Sour
- Tash Sultana – James Dean
- Telenova – Lost in the Rush
- Boo Seeka – Stories
- Benee – Green Honda
- Whyte Fang – Deep End
- Kim Dracula – Hysterics
- Linkin Park f. 100 gecs – One Step Closer (100 gecs Reimagination)
- The Used – Cry
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
- Nothing, Nowhere. f. Will Ramos – Trag3dy
- Beartooth – Sunshine!
- Colourblind – Seatbelt
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- These New South Whales – Changes
- Dark Dayz – Cold Cold Murderer
- Test Icicles – Circle. Square. Triangle
- Dark Dayz – Scream
- R.M.F.C – The Clue
- Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
- Stumps – Brinawa St.
- Arlo Parks – Blades
- Mac DeMarco – 20180702 2
- Forest Claudette – Motor in the Sand
- Kae Tempest – Love Harder
- Sasha Colby (Rupaul’s Drag Race) – Goddess
- Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck
Reader's opinions