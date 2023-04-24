The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-04-24

  1. The Doors – Break on Through (to the Otherside)
  2. Blondshell – Salad
  3. Tia Gostelow – Sour
  4. Tash Sultana – James Dean
  5. Telenova – Lost in the Rush
  6. Boo Seeka – Stories
  7. Benee – Green Honda
  8. Whyte Fang – Deep End
  9. Kim Dracula – Hysterics
  10. Linkin Park f. 100 gecs – One Step Closer (100 gecs Reimagination)
  11. The Used – Cry
  12. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  13. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  14. Nothing, Nowhere. f. Will Ramos – Trag3dy
  15. Beartooth – Sunshine!
  16. Colourblind – Seatbelt
  17. Twine – Same Old Problems
  18. These New South Whales – Changes
  19. Dark Dayz – Cold Cold Murderer
  20. Test Icicles – Circle. Square. Triangle
  21. Dark Dayz – Scream
  22. R.M.F.C – The Clue
  23. Cash Savage & the Last Drinks – $600 Short on the Rent
  24. Stumps – Brinawa St.
  25. Arlo Parks – Blades
  26. Mac DeMarco – 20180702 2
  27. Forest Claudette – Motor in the Sand
  28. Kae Tempest – Love Harder
  29. Sasha Colby (Rupaul’s Drag Race) – Goddess
  30. Stabbitha & the Knifey Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck
