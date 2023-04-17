The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-04-17

- Kings of Leon – Use Somebody
- Go-Jo – Mrs. Hollywood
- Cub Sport – Hold
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- Faru – Strangers
- Emotional Oranges f. Tkay Maidza – Be Somebody
- Forest Claudette f. Earthgang – Mess Around
- Frank Ocean – Seigfried
- Gold Fang f. Shanae – Do It All Again
- Squid the Kid f. Infuschia – Getaway
- Daughter – Dandelion
- May-A – Your Funeral
- Laurel – Change
- Spill Tab – Window
- Dice – Stockholm
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Sophisticated Dingo – Radio On
- 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
- Poppy – Church Outfit
- Violet Harlot – Stick It
- DZ Deathrays – Tuff Luck
- Melaleuca – Face Down
- Major Shade – If You Want to, You Will
- Delivery f. Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
- Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
- Trophy Eyes – What Hurts the Most
- The Beths – Watching the Credits
- Split System – Bullet
- Earth Caller – Graphic
- Bury Tomorrrow – Begin Again
- Chez f. State Champs – Friends
- RedHook – Off With Your Head
- Pool Toy – Festival State
- Stabbitha & the Knifeys Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
