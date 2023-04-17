The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-04-17



  1. Kings of Leon – Use Somebody
  2. Go-Jo – Mrs. Hollywood
  3. Cub Sport – Hold
  4. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  5. Faru – Strangers
  6. Emotional Oranges f. Tkay Maidza – Be Somebody
  7. Forest Claudette f. Earthgang – Mess Around
  8. Frank Ocean – Seigfried
  9. Gold Fang f. Shanae – Do It All Again
  10. Squid the Kid f. Infuschia – Getaway
  11. Daughter – Dandelion
  12. May-A – Your Funeral
  13. Laurel – Change
  14. Spill Tab – Window
  15. Dice – Stockholm
  16. West Thebarton – George Michael
  17. Sophisticated Dingo – Radio On
  18. 100 gecs – Doritos & Fritos
  19. Poppy – Church Outfit
  20. Violet Harlot – Stick It
  21. DZ Deathrays – Tuff Luck
  22. Melaleuca – Face Down
  23. Major Shade – If You Want to, You Will
  24. Delivery f. Workhorse – Who Makes Demands?
  25. Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In
  26. Trophy Eyes – What Hurts the Most
  27. The Beths – Watching the Credits
  28. Split System – Bullet
  29. Earth Caller – Graphic
  30. Bury Tomorrrow – Begin Again
  31. Chez f. State Champs – Friends
  32. RedHook – Off With Your Head
  33. Pool Toy – Festival State
  34. Stabbitha & the Knifeys Wifeys – You’re Standing on My Neck (Daria)
