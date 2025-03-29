The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-29

- Ebop – Cage
- Mount Kimbie, King Krule – Boxing
- Joji – Run
- Weyes Blood – Andromeda
- bella amor – rocks in my pocket
- Mazzy Star – She’s My Baby
- Manchester Orchestra, Phoebe Bridgers – The Gold
- Billie Marten – Cartoon People
- Beach House – Lazuli
- Witches Exist – Leaf
- Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E – The Way I Are
- JID – Raydar
- Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator – Cash In Cash Out
- The Weeknd – After Hours
- Cocteau Twins – Cherry-coloured Funk
- Strangway, Ella Ion – Satisfied
- Lily Papas – Exile
- Colourblind – Learn To Be
- Joan As Police Woman – My Gurl
- Lucy Dacus – Nightshift
