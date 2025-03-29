The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2025

  1. Ebop – Cage
  2. Mount Kimbie, King Krule – Boxing
  3. Joji – Run
  4. Weyes Blood – Andromeda
  5. bella amor – rocks in my pocket
  6. Mazzy Star – She’s My Baby
  7. Manchester Orchestra, Phoebe Bridgers – The Gold
  8. Billie Marten – Cartoon People
  9. Beach House – Lazuli
  10. Witches Exist – Leaf
  11. Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E – The Way I Are
  12. JID – Raydar
  13. Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, Tyler, The Creator – Cash In Cash Out
  14. The Weeknd – After Hours
  15. Cocteau Twins – Cherry-coloured Funk
  16. Strangway, Ella Ion – Satisfied
  17. Lily Papas – Exile
  18. Colourblind – Learn To Be
  19. Joan As Police Woman – My Gurl
  20. Lucy Dacus – Nightshift
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2025-03-29

Current track

Title

Artist