The Great Unwash3d: 2025-03-08

  1. Ben Howard – Am I In Your Light?
  2. Joe Hisaishi – The Legend of Ashitaka
  3. Jim Henson, Raymond Scott – Limbo: The Organised Man
  4. BROCKHAMPTON – FACE
  5. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Work This Time
  6. Missy Elliot – Why I Still Love You
  7. Sampha – 100 .C
  8. Childish Gambino, KAYTRANADA – Witchy
  9. The Blue Nile – From a Late Night Train
  10. Blood And – Nick Murphy
  11. Sufjan Stevens – The Runaround
  12. Tillary – Mouth Breather
  13. BURNOUT SYNDROME – Hikairaie
  14. SEATBELTS – Tank!
  15. Colourblind – Longsleeves
  16. Beach House – Black Car
  17. Man Made Mountain, Sampa The Great – The Truth
  18. Wye Oak – Spiral
  19. Phoebe Bridgers – Smoke Signals
  20. Glass Beams – Mahal
  21. Ella Ion – Ride
