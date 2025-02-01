The Great Unwash3d: 2025-02-01

- Puma Blue – All I Need
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kylie Minogue – Where The Wild Roses Grow
- Rufus Wainwright – The Art Teacher
- Darren Korb – Build That Wall
- Connan Mockasin – Momo’s
- James Blake, Andre 3000 – Where’s The Catch
- Chet Baker – You Don’t Know What Love Is
- Bedwetter – Stoop Lights
- SO.crates – Bounce If You Open
- Amine – Shine
- Mount Kimbie, James Blake – How We Got By
- Cat Power – Metal Heart
- Emily Glass – Weeping Drum
- Esperanza Spalding – Good Lava
- Ella Ion – My Own
- serpentwithfeet – four ethers
- Moses Sumney – Don’t Bother Calling
- Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano
- The Antlers – Kettering
- Zen Panda – Prior Arrangement
- Glowing – Cloud
- Glowing – Sand
- Joey Purp – Elastic
- Throwing Snow – Rheged
- This Will Destroy You – War Prayer
- Explosions In The Sky – What Do You Go Home To?
