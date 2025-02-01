The Great Unwash3d: 2025-02-01

  1. Puma Blue – All I Need
  2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kylie Minogue – Where The Wild Roses Grow
  3. Rufus Wainwright – The Art Teacher
  4. Darren Korb – Build That Wall
  5. Connan Mockasin – Momo’s
  6. James Blake, Andre 3000 – Where’s The Catch
  7. Chet Baker – You Don’t Know What Love Is
  8. Bedwetter – Stoop Lights
  9. SO.crates – Bounce If You Open
  10. Amine – Shine
  11. Mount Kimbie, James Blake – How We Got By
  12. Cat Power – Metal Heart
  13. Emily Glass – Weeping Drum
  14. Esperanza Spalding – Good Lava
  15. Ella Ion – My Own
  16. serpentwithfeet – four ethers
  17. Moses Sumney – Don’t Bother Calling
  18. Sampha – (No One Knows Me) Like The Piano
  19. The Antlers – Kettering
  20. Zen Panda – Prior Arrangement
  21. Glowing – Cloud
  22. Glowing – Sand
  23. Joey Purp – Elastic
  24. Throwing Snow – Rheged
  25. This Will Destroy You – War Prayer
  26. Explosions In The Sky – What Do You Go Home To?
