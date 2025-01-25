The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-25

- Nobuki – The Fool and the Flower
- Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
- Jamie XX, The Avalanches – All You Children
- Empire Of The Sun – Changes
- Ben Howard – I follow stars
- Lil Ugly Mane – Bitch I’m Lugubrious
- Jhene Aiko, Swae Lee – Sativa
- Beyonce, Shakira – Beautiful Liar
- Ecco2k – Peroxide
- Yung Lean – Agony
- girl in red – midnight love
- Social Change – Black Text
- will.iam – Money
- Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake – Bounce
- Tom Lehrer – Will All Go Together When We Go
- The Strokes – New York City Cops
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- Gorillaz, MF DOOM – November Has Come
- Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
- Sade – Tar Baby
- TV Girl, George Clanton – Summer 2000 Baby
- The Brazen Youth – Figure In The Field
- MBFQ – Roundhouse
- Phoebe Bridgers – Smoke Signals
- Strangway, Ella Ion – Satisfied
- Lily Papas – Exile
- Twine – Same Old Problems
Reader's opinions