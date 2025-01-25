The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-25

Written by on January 25, 2025

  1. Nobuki – The Fool and the Flower
  2. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
  3. Jamie XX, The Avalanches – All You Children
  4. Empire Of The Sun – Changes
  5. Ben Howard – I follow stars
  6. Lil Ugly Mane – Bitch I’m Lugubrious
  7. Jhene Aiko, Swae Lee – Sativa
  8. Beyonce, Shakira – Beautiful Liar
  9. Ecco2k – Peroxide
  10. Yung Lean – Agony
  11. girl in red – midnight love
  12. Social Change – Black Text
  13. will.iam – Money
  14. Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake – Bounce
  15. Tom Lehrer – Will All Go Together When We Go
  16. The Strokes – New York City Cops
  17. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  18. Gorillaz, MF DOOM – November Has Come
  19. Jackulson – Emo Hold Me
  20. Sade – Tar Baby
  21. TV Girl, George Clanton – Summer 2000 Baby
  22. The Brazen Youth – Figure In The Field
  23. MBFQ – Roundhouse
  24. Phoebe Bridgers – Smoke Signals
  25. Strangway, Ella Ion – Satisfied
  26. Lily Papas – Exile
  27. Twine – Same Old Problems
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Top 93+7: 2025-01-25

Current track

Title

Artist