The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-18

  1. Unown – Dethfunk
  2. Kanye West, Common – My Way Home
  3. Hiatus Kaiyote, Taylor McFerrin – Laputa
  4. Venice Queens – I.D.O.U
  5. The Voidz – Pointlessness
  6. C418, Protostar – Aria Math – Protostar Remix
  7. Eliza Dickson, Braxton Cook – Sunset
  8. Have A Nice Life – There Is No Food
  9. alt. – chasing safety
  10. Colourblind – Weather Song
  11. Hey Harriett – Too Fast Too Soon
  12. The Montreals – Y2K
  13. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – This Doomsday
  14. Scattle – Relay
  15. Mount Kimbie – Sullen Ground
  16. Bermuda Bay – Meant To Be
  17. The Montreals – deadheads
  18. Ricky Eat Acid – Inside My House
  19. Weval – Someday
  20. SODA – Muddy Waters
  21. MorMor – Heavens Only Wishful
  22. Blended Babies, Anderson .Paak – Cheap Whiskey 70’s Riesling
  23. Man Made Mountain, N’fa Jones – Hypocritical
  24. Agung Mango, Genesis Owusu – GUAP POP
  25. les roue, Marcel Krol – Fiend You
  26. Julia Jacklin – End Of A Friendship
  27. Mitski – My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars
  28. Colourblind – Swing Me off My Feet
  29. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
