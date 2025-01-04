The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-04

- the beach boys – your summer dream
- the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
- cracklin rosie – Neil DIamond
- swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Ata Kak – Obaa Sima
- Jackulson – Cool lifestyle
- the genevieves – bloody nose
- the munch – the stills
- julee cruise – rockin back inside my heart
- death grips – you may think he loves you for your money but i know why he really loves you its your brand new leopard skin pillbox hat
- cameron winter – love takes miles
- palace music – new partner
- suzanne vega – no cheap thrill
- orchid – dont rat out your friends
- harry mclinton – big rock candy mountain
- molly nillson – fearless like a child
- sidney phillips – repeat
- psychic TV – The orchids
- the go-betweens – twin layers of lightning
- garage sale – skunked
- purple caesars – minnows
