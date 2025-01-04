The Great Unwash3d: 2025-01-04

Written by on January 4, 2025

  1. the beach boys – your summer dream
  2. the jesus and mary chain – just like honey
  3. cracklin rosie – Neil DIamond
  4. swapmeet – New Wood, Old Ashes
  5. Ata Kak – Obaa Sima
  6. Jackulson – Cool lifestyle
  7. the genevieves – bloody nose
  8. the munch – the stills
  9. julee cruise – rockin back inside my heart
  10. death grips – you may think he loves you for your money but i know why he really loves you its your brand new leopard skin pillbox hat
  11. cameron winter – love takes miles
  12. palace music – new partner
  13. suzanne vega – no cheap thrill
  14. orchid – dont rat out your friends
  15. harry mclinton – big rock candy mountain
  16. molly nillson – fearless like a child
  17. sidney phillips – repeat
  18. psychic TV – The orchids
  19. the go-betweens – twin layers of lightning
  20. garage sale – skunked
  21. purple caesars – minnows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2025-01-04

Current track

Title

Artist